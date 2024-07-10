Oklahoma State Coach Forced to Clarify He Hasn’t Actually Driven Drunk 1,000 Times
TANKED
Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy sparked outrage on Tuesday after he told an ESPN panel that he’s driven drunk “1,000 times”—only to try to walk back his statement. Gundy, responding to news of his running back Ollie Gordon II being arrested for drunk driving on June 30, told the panel that driving drunk was something “I’ve probably done a 1,000 times in my life and, and you know, it’s just fine, so I got lucky.” Gundy added that he had to look up what the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration, too. Gordon was caught swerving between lanes, clocking 82 mph in a 65 mph zone at 2:30 a.m., with a “half-full bottle of lemonade vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila,” in his car, according to a police report shared with KOCO News 5. Gundy issued a statement on his X account later in the day on Tuesday, telling fans, “My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions. It was not a reference to something specific.”