CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Oklahoma State’s Running Back Threatens Boycott Over Coach’s OAN Tee

    ‘UNACCEPTABLE’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

    Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is threatening to boycott team practices after seeing a photo of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a T-shirt with the logo of the right-wing network OAN. “I will not stand for this,” Hubbard tweeted after a reporter flagged a photo of Gundy on a fishing trip. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.” Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga added his voice, tweeting of Hubbard: “I stand with him!”

    Read it at Twitter