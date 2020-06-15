Oklahoma State’s Running Back Threatens Boycott Over Coach’s OAN Tee

Read it at Twitter
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is threatening to boycott team practices after seeing a photo of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a T-shirt with the logo of the right-wing network OAN. “I will not stand for this,” Hubbard tweeted after a reporter flagged a photo of Gundy on a fishing trip. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.” Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga added his voice, tweeting of Hubbard: “I stand with him!”