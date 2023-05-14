Oklahoma State Athlete Cuts Season Short to Get Mom a Kidney

CHEAT SHEET
An Oklahoma State athlete cut her final season short so she can donate her kidney and save her mom’s life. Sanye Ford’s mother, Rhonda, has stage IV kidney disease and became seriously ill last year. Sanye, a long jumper, did not match as a donor, but she is giving her kidney to someone else in a swap that will allow her mom to have a transplant, The Oklahoman reports. As a result of all the testing and prep, she will not compete in this weekend’s Big 12 outdoor championships. “My mom my whole life has made so many sacrifices, whether it’s time, energy, money, whatever,” she said. “I can never repay her for everything but this is the closest I could get to it.”