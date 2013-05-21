Oklahoma Woman Finds Dog Buried Alive

CHEAT SHEET
While reliving the moment a tornado ripped through her neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, Barbara Garcia made a heartwarming discovery—her dog, alive, buried in the rubble. The elderly woman wept with joy as she reached down to free her dog from the wreckage of her home, which was leveled by the F4 tornado that ripped through her town Monday night. “God answered not one of my prayers, but both,” Garcia said tearfully. At least 91 are feared dead as rescuers continue the search for survivors.