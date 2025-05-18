The FBI has identified a 25-year-old California man as the prime suspect in the fertility clinic explosion in Palm Springs, California. Authorities alleged on Sunday that Guy Edward Bartkus from Twentynine Palms, California, was behind the American Reproductive Centers clinic explosion that left four people injured, Bloomberg reported. Bartkus is reported to have died in the explosion. The head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, Akil Davis, said that Bartkus had “nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” calling the attack “probably the largest bombing scene that we’ve had in Southern California.” “Make no mistake: we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism,” he added. Davis said that investigators are looking over Bartkus’ writings. The U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, Bilal Essayli, called his writings “anti pro-life,” and the Associated Press reported that Bartkus wrote that the world shouldn’t be populated. None of the embryos at the facility were damaged. Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic, told the Associated Press: “Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients.”
Shop with ScoutedHow to Effortlessly Get a Radiant, Flawless, Golden TanTAN-TALIZINGCoco & Eve's body oil and express mousse leave skin deeply nourished and glowing.
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
Oklahoma has revised its social studies curriculum to ask students to “identify discrepancies in 2020 election results,” promoting the much-debunked conspiracy. Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters—a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump—updated the state’s standards for teaching about the 2020 election, which Trump falsely claimed was stolen, on May 1. The previous standard simply stated that students must “examine issues related to the election of 2020 and its outcome.” The newer, more extensive guidelines now require students to study “the sudden halting of ballot-counting in select cities in key battleground states, the security risks of mail-in balloting, sudden batch dumps, an unforeseen record number of voters, and the unprecedented contradiction of ‘bellwether county’ trends.” The news comes as the administration attempts to end “left-wing indoctrination” and “wokeness” in education. Earlier this month, a court blocked Walters’ request for around $3 million to provide Bibles in Oklahoma public schools. In response, Walters started a donation campaign to help buy “God Bless the USA” Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms. He said in a press conference Friday: “The legislature can put the money there or not. We’re going to have a Bible in every classroom this fall.”
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, has broken her silence regarding their reported split and is asking for privacy during this “embarrassing time.” Furlan, 38, married the 68-year-old rocker in 2019. She said she is now living in a hotel as the estranged couple battles “tough times.” She added, “I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business” in a Friday TikTok. Digging into the details of what incited their split, Furlan claimed that she had been “catfished” on social media by someone posing as Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. “I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” Furlan said. “Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband.” Furlan is Lee’s fourth wife. Lee was infamously married to actress Pamela Anderson for three years. “This whole f---ing thing is embarrassing,” Furlan said. “Like, leave us f–--ing alone, bro. … I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good.”
Always a fan of flattery no matter how unrealistic, President Donald Trump shared a surreal video on Saturday of an AI-generated version of himself performing Journey’s massive hit “Don’t Stop Believing” in front of a flag-waving crowd. Initially sitting at the world’s most patriotic piano in a plain suit, he later transitions to a red, white, and blue outfit to shred a guitar as cheerleaders dance behind him for some reason—before it abruptly changes to show Trump banging away on a drum kit. Fortunately, the creator of the video didn’t attempt to generate AI vocals of Trump singing. The choice of song is also a contentious one: After Journey’s keyboard player performed it for Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, his former bandmate sent him a cease-and-desist letter which said, in part, “Journey is not, and should not be, political,” calling the performance a “harmful use of the brand.”
A Japanese film agent is in the hospital after being injured by a falling palm tree at the Cannes Film Festival. The tree, located on the popular Boulevard de la Croisette, fell on Saturday afternoon, hitting the agent for one of the stars of the film Brand New Landscape and resulting in his hospitalization. He will need to be examined by a specialist as a result of damage to his vertebrae and nose, organizers said, though they did not disclose the names of the agent or his client. The press team for the film, which was directed by Yuiga Danzuka and premiered on Friday in the festival’s Director’s Fortnight section, have since canceled their events. Since the accident, authorities have blocked off a portion of the promenade in order to facilitate the swift removal of the fallen tree.
Making her feature film directorial debut with My Mom Jayne at the Cannes Film Festival this week, Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay shocked audiences when she revealed that Mickey Hargitay, the Hungarian-American actor and bodybuilder who was married to her mother Jayne Mansfield from 1958 to 1964 and who raised her, is not her biological father. Instead, her biological father is a Las Vegas entertainer named Nelson Sardelli. Hargitay revealed in the documentary that she first learned about Sardelli when she was 25, at which time she confronted Mickey. Mickey insisted that he, Mickey, was her father, and the two never spoke of it again. Mariska met Sardelli when she was 30 years old after visiting him following a performance in Atlantic City—his response was an emotional one, telling her, “I’ve been waiting 30 years for this moment.” Sardelli, along with his two other daughters, appears in the documentary, which explores Mansfield’s life and legacy.
Journalism, the horse with the dreams of a free and independent press thrust upon him by fate, has come back from his Kentucky Derby loss to claim the title at the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. The 3-year-old colt was the firm favorite to win the $2 million American classic race and beat the field of eight other horses in a photo finish, narrowly edging out Goser by a half-length. The win for jockey Umberto Rispoli’s first Triple Crown race victory and made him the first Italian jockey to ever win a Triple Crown race. MAGA favorite and now arch rival Sovereignty, who beat Journalism at the Kentucky Derby, did not run. However the pair is set for a possible showdown as they are expected to meet again in the upcoming Belmont Stakes on June 7 in New York. No doubt Sarah Palin will be watching, who described Sovereignty’s win over Journalism at the Derby as “providential.”
Brooklyn Beckham offered a tribute to his wife’s grandmother on the one-year anniversary of her death—amid reports he is on the outs with his own family. ”Can’t believe it’s been a year without you naunni x you were always so happy and always made me laugh. I miss you and will love you forever x ❤️,” wrote Beckham, 26, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, alongside a photo of himself and heiress/actress Nicola Peltz’s grandma. The post comes as Beckham is reportedly in the midst of family drama that saw him skip his soccer star dad’s 50th birthday party, which had his mother living out her “worst nightmare,” according to Page Six. While the rift was said to be a dispute with his brother Romeo over his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, Page Six reported that this is just a proxy battle for much deeper issues within the family. Many of the comments below Beckham’s post seized on this alleged tension, with one user telling him: “Remember there is no greater love than the love of your parents.”
Golfer Shane Lowry was having a very bad day at the PGA Championship, and he wasn’t afraid to let gawking spectators know it. Lowry, 38, was on his eighth hole at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow on Friday when things went south. His tee shot landed in a divot on the fairway, and officials ruled that he had to continue the match by hitting from the divot. When his hit took out a chunk of the turf, frustration boiled over. “F--- this place!” he shouted before flipping the bird to the ball. However, People reported that the No. 10-ranked player saved par on the next three holes. It’s not the first time Lowry has had an outburst. At the 2023 Players Championship, Golf Digest reported that he wrapped a club around his neck and snapped it in frustration. Not to be outdone at the PGA Championship match on Friday, BBC reported that golfer Tyrrell Hatton was overheard swearing at his golf club.
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) left audiences confused when he accused former FBI Director James Comey of trying to “jizz up some type of coup” against President Donald Trump. The bizarre pronouncement was made in response to a question from Republican congressman-turned-Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, who asked Comer if he thought Comey’s cryptic Instagram post featuring seashells spelling out the numbers “86 47“ was an accident. Republicans spent much of Friday arguing that the post was calling for the president’s assassination, with Fox News hosts citing Urban Dictionary entries as proof of its nefarious meaning. Comer responded that his opinion of Comey, whom he dubbed a liar, was so poor, he didn’t know if he “could give a fair and balanced answer to that question‚” before adding that it wouldn’t surprise him at all ”if that was intentional and they were trying to jizz up some type of coup or some type of insurrection.”