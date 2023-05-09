CHEAT SHEET
Freewheeling Russian Social Media Platform Takes Down Neo-Nazi Mall Shooter’s Profile
Russian social media site Odnoklassniki, often abbreviated as “OK” or “OK.ru,” finally disabled the account of Texas mall mass shooter Mauricio Garcia on Tuesday. His profile was first publicized by Bellingcat’s Aric Toler, who joked that that notoriously moderation-free platform “apparently does have some content moderation,” after it removed Garcia’s account. Under the name “PsycoVision 5” and behind a smiley face profile picture with a Hitler moustache, Garcia spoused disturbing and hateful rhetoric that tied him to right-wing extremist and Nazi ideations. He also posted photos of his swastika and Schutzstaffel tattoos, as well as the vest he wore the day of the shooting with the “Right Wing Death Squad” insignia sewn on.