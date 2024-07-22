‘Bridgerton’ Beauty Nicola Coughlan Swears by This Breakage-Reducing Hair Oil

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil has become one of the most talked about, glorified hair care products of the moment, and it’s no surprise why. The heat-protectant hair oil works magic on compromised, dry, and frizzy locks, instilling shine and smoothness, protecting color-treated strands, detangling locks, reducing breakage, and taming flyaways without leaving behind an oily residue. Just a few drops of the lightweight, golden-hued oil give your tresses a fresh-from-the-salon finish that lasts all day long.

If you’re on the fence about incorporating a new hair product into your routine, let your favorite celebs convince you to give it a try. Olaplex has garnered fanfare from the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian, and, most recently, Bridgerton beauty Nicola Coughlan. The actress featured the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, applying it to her golden locks.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil The sulfate-free hair oil forgoes harsh, damaging chemicals and utilizes restorative ingredients like grape seed oils to help nourish, smooth and repair most hair types and textures. Whether you have healthy hair that just needs a little extra TLC or bleach-damaged strands in need of a hair intervention ASAP, this bonding oil is the challenge with just a few daily drops. Buy At Olaplex $ 30 Buy At Dermstore $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The insanely well-reviewed product is a godsend for those with color-treated or heat-damaged hair, but it’s also a great product for smoothing frizz, flyaways, and crispy ends.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: