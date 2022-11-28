Score This TikTok Famous Tumbler And Stay Hydrated 24/7 With OLAY

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Any dermatologist will tell you that great skin starts with moisture. Hydrating the skin’s moisture barrier is key to maintaining healthy, radiant skin year-round and at all ages. The skincare industry knows everyone wants to stay moisturized and that people are willing to shell out money to be sure their face stays quenched 24/7 by the best lotions in the world. But no matter how thirsty your skin is, how many of us can actually afford those expensive $400 creams?

OLAY has been in the moisturizer game since the 1950s (ask your grandma if she remembers Oil of Olay), constantly reinventing and retooling their products to stay on the cutting edge of skincare chemistry. The brand’s Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide 24 line keeps your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Yes, you can have a noticeably dewy complexion for a whole day, and night, without reapplying. The cleanser, serum, eye cream, and gel cream work together to suffuse the skin’s moisture barrier with hyaluronic acid, which absorbs water like a sponge and keeps your skin from losing moisture via evaporation. And when compared to an outrageously expensive $400 face cream, the OLAY Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Gel Moisturizer hydrates for twice as long.

To celebrate the massive achievement in face hydration technology, Olay partnered with Stanley, the makers of the TikTok famous Adventure Quencher tumbler. The steel Stanley Quencher uses double-wall vacuum technology to keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours. Decked out in a never-before-seen “Blue Glow” hue, the Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit Quencher pays homage to the cool hydrating power of the Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Gel Moisturizer. And at 40 ounces, you can be sure the Quencher can hold enough liquid to keep your thirst at bay.

To get your hands on the #OLAYUltimateThirstTrap kit this Cyber Monday, just spend $100 at OLAY.com. The kit includes your newly purchased products, the limited edition Olay Stanley Quencher in Blue Glow and a hydration-themed sticker packet. It's the perfect opportunity to get gift shopping done for all your skincare-savvy friends.

This offer is only available while supplies last, so be sure to check out first thing Cyber Monday.

