Twenty years ago, the man who would become Pope Leo XIV was at U.S. Cellular Field praying for a Chicago White Sox win—or at least rooting hard.

A photograph and a television broadcast clip unearthed Friday show Robert Prevost taking in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series between his preferred franchise and the Houston Astros.

In the picture, obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, Prevost is wearing a black zip-up over a White Sox jersey while holding what appears to be a cellphone up to his ear. He was attending the game with close friend Ed Schmit and Schmit’s grandson.

Pope Leo XIV at the 2005 World Series.



Prevost and the elder Schmit, the paper noted, often attended White Sox games together.

Prevost also appeared briefly on the FOX broadcast of the October 22 game, which the home team won 5-3.

Pope Leo XIV made the broadcast while at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series



With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, the camera showed him and others standing in anticipation.

Prevost’s status as a fan of the White Sox—and not the Cubs—was proudly highlighted by the city’s South Side team.

"Well, would you look at that... Congratulations to Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV‚" the club wrote on X, including a clip of Prevost's brother, John, affirming his sporting allegiance.

Prevost grew up in the Chicago suburb of Dolton, Illinois, just under 20 miles south of what was then Comiskey Park.

His old home—which had been listed on the market at $199,000 for more than three months until Thursday—could become a museum or historic landmark, the owner’s real estate agent, Steve Budzik, told the New York Post. In the meantime, the price will be going up.

“There is no way [the owner is] going to sell it for $200,000 with all the value it has now,” Budzik said, adding that four offers had come in soon after Prevost was elected as the first American pope.