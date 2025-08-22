Rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested and hospitalized for a suspected overdose after an altercation with police who found him walking in Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. The 26-year-old Old Town Road hitmaker, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was walking down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City around 6 a.m Thursday when approached by police. The dual Grammy winner was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after charging at police officers, AP reports. Suspecting a drug overdose, officers took him to a hospital, where he was released and taken to Valley Jail in Van Nuys. There is no update on his condition. TMZ have obtained footage, reportedly taken at 4 a.m Thursday, where the rapper is strutting down the middle of the road, aware he is being filmed, at one point saying “Give me that phone so I can throw it.“ One photo shows the rapper holding an orange traffic cone on his head. This week, Lil Nas X cleared his Instagram account of all previous posts, usually a sign an artist is about to release new music. He posted a handful of new photos to his 10 million followers and one video where he is singing in a white robe and cowboy boots. His last release was March’s single Lean On My Body. The Daily Beast has contacted the LAPD and Lil Nas X’s agents for comment.