Rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested and hospitalized for a suspected overdose after an altercation with police who found him walking in Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. The 26-year-old Old Town Road hitmaker, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was walking down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City around 6 a.m Thursday when approached by police. The dual Grammy winner was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after charging at police officers, AP reports. Suspecting a drug overdose, officers took him to a hospital, where he was released and taken to Valley Jail in Van Nuys. There is no update on his condition. TMZ have obtained footage, reportedly taken at 4 a.m Thursday, where the rapper is strutting down the middle of the road, aware he is being filmed, at one point saying “Give me that phone so I can throw it.“ One photo shows the rapper holding an orange traffic cone on his head. This week, Lil Nas X cleared his Instagram account of all previous posts, usually a sign an artist is about to release new music. He posted a handful of new photos to his 10 million followers and one video where he is singing in a white robe and cowboy boots. His last release was March’s single Lean On My Body. The Daily Beast has contacted the LAPD and Lil Nas X’s agents for comment.
U.S. News
‘Old Town Road’ Star Lil Nas X Arrested After Roaming Street Half-Naked
STAR WALKING
Rapper was hospitalized following a suspected overdose.
