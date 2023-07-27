Oldest Black College Frat Cans Florida Convention Over ‘Racist’ Policies
ONTO THE NEXT
Black Greek-lettered organization Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., has decided to move its 2025 general convention from Florida after the Sunshine State’s recent bout of “racist and insensitive policies against the Black community” under Gov. Ron DeSantis, particularly its curriculum of revisionist African American history. Alpha president Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III made the announcement Wednesday during the fraternity’s 2023 convention in Dallas, Texas. “Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has an unmatched legacy of social justice, advocacy, and leadership for the Black community,” Lonzer said. “In this environment of manufactured division and attacks on the Black community, Alpha Phi Alpha refuses to direct a projected $4.6 million convention economic impact to a place hostile to the communities we serve.”