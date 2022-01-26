CHEAT SHEET
Oldest Known Male Gorilla Ozzie Dies at 61
R.I.P.
Ozzie, the oldest known living male gorilla, has died. He was the third-oldest gorilla in captivity. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the western lowland gorilla was unable to eat or drink for the past 24 hours and had shown decreased appetite earlier this week. His female companion, Choomba, died just days earlier at age 59. Zoo Atlanta, where Ozzie lived, said in a statement, “Our hearts are broken at the passing of a legend. Zoo Atlanta is devastated to share that Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, has died at 61.” Ozzie tested positive for COVID-19 last year. Zoo scientists will perform a necropsy to determine his cause of death.