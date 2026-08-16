Oldest U.S. Senator, 92, Mourns Yet Another Old Vacuum, 60

Chuck Grassley’s household vacuum crisis has reached catastrophic new levels. After mourning his beloved 49-year-old “Beth” last week, the 92-year-old Iowa senator has now revealed that his backup vacuum also bit the dust.

The Iowa Republican—who, at 92 years old, is the oldest U.S. senator—shared his last sucky vacuum parting just last week, when the 49-year-old clean machine that he had named “Beth” passed.

“U willl see Beth no more,” the senator wrote on X, with a photo of visible burn marks near Beth’s power cord from “electrical sparks,” Grassley explained. “It’s not safe to use anymore. GOOD BYE BETH. U hv been a real workhorse.”

Now, the nonagenarian is lamenting the loss of yet another ancient appliance.

“Disappointed my backup plan to vacuum for my family reunion didn’t work,” he wrote on X Saturday. “My 1966 Electrolux is also broken. I’m going to have to wait now until someone gives me a used Hoover,” he added.

Iowa GOP Senator Chuck Grassley is mourning not one, but two, very old vacuum cleaners. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Grassley, who has been on vacation this month, said his mom gave him the Electrolux decades ago. He hoped it would hold out until he bought a new Hoover, “but it just didn’t work out that way.”

X posters were agog, with one reminding the platform that Grassley, as the current president pro tempore, is chillingly “Third. In. Line. To The Presidency.”

Many of the critics appeared to be right-wingers, with several angrily pressing Grassley on their favored legislation. “You don’t work, either,” snapped one poster. “Get your sorry a-- back to work and pass the SAVE America Act.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Senator Grassley’s office for comment.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R) and Texas Senator John Cornyn ponder a committee vote this month. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Another urged: “Pass the SAVE America Act and I’ll send you a Miele” vacuum cleaner. (Ironically, Mieles are made in Germany and China.)

There were several serious jabs over the issue from heavier hitters. Former GOP Alabama state House candidate Billy Ray Todd complained that Grassley should stop grousing and instead “be in D.C. passing the SAVE Act.”

Grassley’s post was either an “enormous detachment from reality or a giant middle finger,” posted conservative commentator and comedian Joe Dan Gorman, who added: “And this applies to ALL 53 Republican senators.”

Conservative journalist Chris Nelson torched Grassley over his age: “He’s not ever a boomer,” he wrote. “His kids are boomers.”

Grassley’s harsh critics may be unaware of where he stands on the controversial voting bill.