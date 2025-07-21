A weekend excursion ended in tragedy after a group of six tourists was swept over a waterfall, with one person confirmed dead and two still missing. The incident is reported to have taken place at Dillon Falls, about 10 miles outside the city of Bend on Oregon’s Deschutes River, late Saturday afternoon. Using drones and aerial search support, emergency responders were initially able to rescue three people from the water, who were transported to hospital. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased person, who died at the scene, nor of the two who remained unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon, citing the need to first inform the victims’ families. Rescuers are continuing their search of the areas surrounding the site—popular with picknickers, and which features a sharp drop from the top of the waterfall down toward a sequence of rapids through a narrow rocky gorge.
One Dead and Two Missing After Group Goes Over Waterfall
College Football Star, 18, Killed in Shooting
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Fatally Shoots Son: TMZ
Vance Fleeing U.S. for Next Vacation After Disney Trip Chaos
Ellen Spills What She Hates Most About Being Called 'Mean'
Delta Pilot's Message to Passengers After Near-Miss
Pop Star, 49, Spotted With Netflix Host, 28, After Divorce
Bath & Body Works Candle Explosion Melted My Face: Lawsuit
Scuffle Breaks Out at Royal Opera House Over Palestine Flag
'Yellowstone' Star Josh Lucas Ties the Knot at the Vatican
College Football Star, 18, Killed in Shooting as Homicide Probe Begins
Ole Miss freshman Corey Adams has been killed in a shooting in Tennessee, police have said. The 18-year-old, one of the country’s most promising young defensive linemen, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle just outside Memphis on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, at an intersection in the community of Cordova. Four other men injured during the incident arrived at hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Associated Press said Adams’ death was being treated as a homicide. The football program at the University of Mississippi paid tribute to the New Orleans native on social media. “While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the team said. “We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.” Edna Karr Cougars, Adams’ former high school football team, also paid tribute. “Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man,” the team said. “We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand.”
The family of Duane “Dog” Chapman is grieving after a freak accident left the bounty hunter’s 13-year-old step-grandson Anthony Zecca dead, according to TMZ. Gregory Zecca—the son of Chapman’s wife, Francie Chapman—allegedly shot his son Anthony at their apartment in Naples, Florida, by accident on Saturday night, sources told the site. The Collier County sheriff’s office spokesperson told Naples Daily News deputies were investigating a shooting death at an apartment shortly after 8 p.m. on July 19. The sheriff’s office did not give the identities of the victim or shooter. It was an isolated incident and no arrests were made, the spokesperson said. Duane and Francie Chapman issued a statement to TMZ through a representative: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.” The couple married in 2021 after both losing their previous spouses to cancer. The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative of Chapman for comment.
Vice President J.D. Vance is taking his next family vacation overseas, after his Disneyland outing earlier this month drew over 100 protestors. Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children are expected to explore London in mid-August, rent a cottage in the English countryside, and then travel to Scotland, according to The Telegraph, which cited sources familiar with his itinerary. The vice president is apparently hoping to avoid a repeat of his visit to the “The Happiest Place on Earth,” where demonstrators gathered outside the hotel he was believed to be staying at to protest the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration raids in California. However, Vance may find that crossing the Atlantic offers little escape from critics. Just 14 percent of the British public had a favorable view of the vice president in an Ipsos survey taken in March—putting him below even President Donald Trump, who polled at 21 percent. The poll was taken before a leaked Signal group chat revealed Vance declaring, “I hate bailing out Europe again,” in a message questioning U.S. strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, which he argued would serve European interests more than American ones.
Self-exiled comedian host Ellen DeGeneres has admitted her reputation as a mean girl is “hurtful.” Now based in the UK after Donald Trump’s presidential win, the 67-year-old took part in an ‘In Conversation With’ event in Cheltenham on Sunday. Following an investigation into toxic workplace behavior, DeGeneres’ eponymous talk show ended in 2022. During a farewell stand up tour two years later, she noted, “Yeah, the ‘Be kind’ girl wasn’t kind, that was the headline.” Talking on Sunday, she said, “Any article that came up, it was like, ‘She’s mean’. And it’s like, how do I deal with this without sounding like a victim or ‘Poor me’ or complaining?” The talk show host added, “It’s as simple as, I’m a direct person, and I’m very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that... I’m mean?” The comedian also claimed it was “crazy” that calling a woman mean “is the worst” thing you could say about them. DeGeneres added: “I don’t think I can say anything that’s ever going to get rid of that [reputation] or dispel it, which is hurtful to me. I hate it. I hate that people think that I’m that because I know who I am and I know that I’m an empathetic, compassionate person.”
Footage has revealed a pilot explaining to passengers how he navigated a near-miss with a B-52 bomber by making an “aggressive maneuver.“ The pilot of SkyWest flight 3788, which was operating as a Delta connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota on July 18, had to act quickly when he spotted another aircraft in his flight path. While he thought it was a “small airplane”, it was actually a B-52 bomber which had left the nearby Minot Air Force Base. After the plane landed safely at Minot, the pilot detailed what had happened to passengers. It was filmed by passenger Monica Green who uploaded the footage to social media, and was later verified by NBC News. Green told the outlet she was “So sick to my stomach that that was so close to happening.” She recalled, “I just remember the plane going, like, sideways ... and just looking straight out the window and just seeing grass, like you weren’t seeing the skyline anymore.” SkyWest told the Daily Beast that the flight had been cleared to approach the airport when it performed “a go-around” after “another aircraft became visible in their flight path.” The incident is under investigation, Sky West added.
Sia has sparked rumors that she and Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey are in a relationship, just months after she filed for divorce. The pop star, 49, and Jowsey, 28, were caught holding hands while leaving the Ca Del Sole restaurant in Los Angeles Saturday. The two were smiling as they made their way through the parking lot, four months after Sia filed for divorce from her husband Dan Bernard. The Elastic Heart singer was married to Bernard for two years before splitting in March due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by People. The divorce filing also revealed that the two had welcomed a baby, Somersault Wonder Bernard, in 2024. Sia requested legal and physical custody of their child, allowing Bernard to have visitation rights. Jowsey has previously been romantically involved with his Too Hot to Handle co-star and ex-fiancée Francesca Farago from 2020 to 2021. He was also rumored to be dating his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold in 2023, as well as British influencer Madeline Argy, Love is Blind alum Jessica Vestal, and actress Lucy Hale in 2024. Jowsey will star in Netflix’s Let’s Marry Harry in 2026, which will follow him as he tries to find a wife.
A former New York City city hall official is suing Bath & Body Works, alleging that a candle exploded in her face and caused her skin to “sizzle.” Renita Francois, 41, was leaning in to smell her “Sweater Weather” candle when a “a shockwave of fire and debris” suddenly shot “directly into her face,” according to a federal lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast. Francois’ husband witnessed her face “catch fire, crackle, and blister as molten wax burned her skin” the lawsuit said. The incident, which occurred in January 2023 at their home in Valley Stream, New York, left Francois with second-degree burns. Francois claims her permanent scars are “not just a physical injury” but also “an assault on her self-perception, and a daily reminder of a tragedy that could have been prevented.” The mother-of-two is suing both Bath & Body Works and the three-wick candle’s manufacturer, Premier Candle Corp., seeking unspecified damages. Her lawsuit claims the incident could have been prevented because the companies had “prior knowledge” that the product “posed a serious and foreseeable risk of explosion.” Francois served as executive director for the Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety under Mayor Bill de Blasio between July 2018 and April 2022. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bath & Body Works and Premier Candle Corp for comment but did not immediately hear back.
A scuffle broke out at the Royal Opera House after a performer tried to unveil a Palestinian flag onstage. During the final performance of the 11-day run of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Il Trovatore Saturday, a performer held up Palestinian flag in an act of protest against the war on Gaza. In videos posted online, a brief scuffle can be seen between the performer and someone backstage as they tried to snatch the flag out of the performer’s hands. The artist yanks it back and continues holding it up as the actors take their finals bows. A spokesperson for the Royal Ballet and Opera told the BBC that the protest was “completely inappropriate for a curtain call,” calling it a “spontaneous and unauthorized action by the artist.” “It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is not in line with our commitment to political impartiality,” the spokesperson continued. This comes off the heels of multiple artists showing their support for Palestine at Glastonbury Festival in June, causing the police to launch a criminal investigation into some performers like the band Kneecap, which are based in Northern Ireland.
Yellowstone star Josh Lucas said “I do” in the holiest of wedding ceremonies. Lucas, 54, tied the knot with his longtime partner, ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in the Vatican City. Ruffalo, 34, revealed the news on her Instagram with a collection of black and white photos of the two during their ceremony. “Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” Ruffalo captioned her post. In another post Saturday, she said that she and Lucas were “grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church,” adding that they couldn’t have done this “without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy,” she wrote. Lucas also shared photos of the two on Instagram, thanking all those “who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true.” The couple met while Lucas was filming the first season of Palm Royale in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024. Lucas was previously married to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014 and the pair share a 15-year-old son, Noah Rev.