College Baseball Player Shot on Field After Game
‘SENSELESS’
A college baseball player from Olivet College in Michigan was shot multiple times after a game on Friday, the school said. The team had just clinched a win away against central Ohio’s Muskingum University, when a player returned to the dugout to retrieve their belongings and “an incident occurred involving an unknown individual with a firearm,” according to an Olivet spokesperson. The victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and a suspect has been apprehended. Muskingum president Susan Hasseler called the shooting a “senseless act of violence on our campus” and recognized the school’s “strong and compassionate community,” saying it would “support each other as we come to terms with this very disturbing situation.”