Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson
MARVELOUS CASTING
Could Olivia Colman become the new favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is in talks to join Secret Invasion, an upcoming series centered around Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. It’s unclear who Colman will play at this time, but THR reports the series will kick off from the events of 2019’s Captain Marvel and also feature Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role from the film as the shape-shifting alien Skrull leader Talos. Mr. Robot writer and producer Kyle Bradstreet is writing and executive-producing the series. Marvel did not have comment on the reported casting news when reached by THR. Colman, meanwhile, has been nominated for best supporting actress ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, for her performance in Florian Zeller’s The Father.