Lori Loughlin’s Daughter to Participate in ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of sitcom-star-turned-college-cheat Lori Loughlin, will compete on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, TMZ reports. Jade, a famous YouTuber who became notorious after her mother’s role in the college admissions scandal, was spotted outside the rehearsal studio Tuesday before TMZ confirmed her appearance. Her partner is reportedly resident dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The reveal comes as some names for this season have trickled out. JoJo Siwa confirmed her appearance last week, with the show making history by pairing her with a same-sex partner. Olympian Suni Lee is also set to grace the ballroom.