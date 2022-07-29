Teen’s Abortion Fundraiser Now Up to $1.5 MILLION Thanks to Matt Gaetz
LOVE TO SEE IT
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) picked the wrong 19-year-old to mess with on Twitter. After his gross comments about activist Olivia Julianna’s appearance, the teen has turned Gaetz’s rude remark into his nightmare, raising over $1.5 million in donations for access to reproductive health care. Gaetz tweeted a photo of Julianna on Sunday after she called him out for saying women who fight abortion bans are ugly and fat in a speech. “Am I not a little too old for you Matt?” Julianna replied. “I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers but 19 is on the cusp don’t you think?” The goal for the fund is $1.75 million—and Julianna and her crew are already incredibly close.
