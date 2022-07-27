Teen’s Twitter Spat With Gaetz Raises $50K for Abortion Funds

A 19-year-old activist says she raised $50,000 for abortion funds after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) singled her out for criticizing his misogynistic comments about women who support abortion rights. The Florida Republican caught flak for saying in a speech that the women who are fighting abortion bans are ugly and fat and “look like a thumb.” The Houston Chronicle reports that Olivia Julianna blasted Gaetz on social media, calling him an “alleged pedophile.” He then tweeted a photo of her—which led to her gaining 10,000 more followers and prompted her to start the fundraiser for abortion funds. “When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” she said in a statement. “When a sitting congressmen tries to weaponize your appearance because you’re an abortion rights activist, you raise money for a cause he hates.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10