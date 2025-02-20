Olivia Munn Reveals She Turned Down Massive #MeToo Payout

Some Republican lawmakers are scared President Donald Trump will incite violence against them if they don’t rubber-stamp his agenda, according to a report. “They’re scared s---less about death threats and Gestapo-like stuff,” a former member of Trump’s first administration told Vanity Fair. When the deeply conservative Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was considering voting against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for defense secretary, the FBI warned him there had been “credible death threats” against him, according to the report. Tillis ultimately decided to give Hegseth the green light, providing the decisive 50th vote. Back in 2021, several Republicans voted not to impeach Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because they feared for their safety, according to multiple sources. When Trump pardoned the attackers on his first day in office, it “recentered those events” in the minds of Republicans, according to Vanity Fair. A White House spokesperson disputed any supposed rift, saying: “The Republican Party is united.”
