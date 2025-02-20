Cheat Sheet
GOP Lawmakers ‘Scared S***less’ of Trump’s MAGA Supporters
FEAR FACTOR
Janna Brancolini
Updated 02.20.25 7:55AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 7:38AM EST 
A close-up shot of President Donald Trump standing in front of a microphone at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some Republican lawmakers are scared President Donald Trump will incite violence against them if they don’t rubber-stamp his agenda, according to a report. “They’re scared s---less about death threats and Gestapo-like stuff,” a former member of Trump’s first administration told Vanity Fair. When the deeply conservative Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was considering voting against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for defense secretary, the FBI warned him there had been “credible death threats” against him, according to the report. Tillis ultimately decided to give Hegseth the green light, providing the decisive 50th vote. Back in 2021, several Republicans voted not to impeach Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because they feared for their safety, according to multiple sources. When Trump pardoned the attackers on his first day in office, it “recentered those events” in the minds of Republicans, according to Vanity Fair. A White House spokesperson disputed any supposed rift, saying: “The Republican Party is united.”

Read it at Vanity Fair

2

Olivia Munn Reveals She Turned Down Massive #MeToo Payout

‘TRAUMATIC’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.20.25 11:35AM EST 
Olivia Munn at SNL50
Olivia Munn John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Olivia Munn turned down a “seven-figure” payout to stay quiet about a “traumatic” incident that happened on a movie set, she revealed on an episode of Monica Lewinsky’s new podcast Reclaiming. “There were things that happened on this movie set, personally to me, that were really not OK,” Munn said. “It was so traumatic that I had to file complaints with the studio,” she continued. “It got to this place where I was offered a lot of money, a lot of money—seven figures—to accept their apology,” but she didn’t take the money because it came with an NDA. “I just felt that it was so wrong. It was the beginning of the #MeToo era and Time’s Up, when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA and saying, ‘Oh, you only did it for the money.’” Munn said she was “proud” to have walked away from the payout, but still did not reveal what happened or on which movie set it occurred. In 2017, Munn alleged director Brett Ratner masturbated in front of her, and in 2018, she demanded a scene be removed from Predators, when she became aware she had acted opposite a registered sex offender. Other films Munn appeared in during that time period include Ride Along 2, X-Men: Apocalypse, Office Christmas Party, and Ocean’s Eight.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

3
Hamas Reportedly Returns Body of Dead Baby Hostage to Israel
‘NO WORDS’
Sean Craig
Updated 02.20.25 10:52AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 7:28AM EST 
Posters of hostages Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Omer Shem Tov are displayed in hostages square prior the handover of four bodies taken by Hamas fighters on February 20, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Amir Levy/Getty Images

The remains of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza were repatriated Thursday, marking the first time Hamas has released deceased captives since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. The bodies reportedly include those of Shiri Bibas, who was 32 when Hamas-affiliated militants abducted her, and her sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months. Expressions of sorrow over their deaths came from the highest Israeli authorities, especially the two young boys who are among the most well-known victims of the attack. “Our hearts—the hearts of an entire nation—lie in tatters," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a statement shared on social media. “On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely.” The fourth body is said to belong to Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 years old when abducted. The remains were scheduled to be taken to Israel’s National Forensic Institute for identification, after which there will be a formal announcement of the deaths. Hamas is scheduled to release six captives on Saturday in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children, who were detained by Israeli forces during the Israel–Hamas war. The two sides are currently in negotiations during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement. Hamas proposed Thursday to release all of its remaining captives in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Read it at BBC

4
Joe Rogan Fans Are Done With His Elon Musk Obsession
'OFF-PUTTING'
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.20.25 12:34AM EST 
May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports

Joe Rogan fans are starting to hate how much he loves Elon Musk. The podcast juggernaut shot to fame for lively discussions of largely non-political topics, but that seems to have changed since President Donald Trump won the election, thanks in part to podcast bros like Rogan. A Reddit community with 1.5 million subscribers dedicated to discussing all things Rogan has grown exasperated with the host constantly fawning over Musk, who he described as a “super genius” in a recent episode. Rogan has mentioned Musk by name on all but two of the 14 episodes released since Trump’s inauguration, according to Politico. The billionaire DOGE chief has also appeared on the show five times. “The way that he fawns over Elon is really off-putting,” one Reddit comment reads. “It’s literally hard to watch.” Another fan said “Joe and his anti-elite billionaire friends are becoming the swamp they’ve always hated.” One comment called Rogan “state-run propagandist media.” The Joe Rogan Experience was recently overtaken by the anti-Trump podcast The MeidasTouch on a Podscribe chart that ranks shows by number of views and downloads per month.

Read it at Politico

5
L.A. News Anchor Chauncy Glover’s Cause of Death Revealed
REST IN PEACE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.20.25 3:06AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 12:26AM EST 
Actor Chauncy Glover attends a screening and discussion of FOX's "Shots Fired" at Pacific Design Center on March 16, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Actor Chauncy Glover attends a screening and discussion of FOX's "Shots Fired" at Pacific Design Center on March 16, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

The cause of death for news anchor Chauncy Glover has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. In a statement released Wednesday, officials declared that Glover died of “acute intoxication” from a combination of chloroethane and methamphetamine, and ruled that the manner of death was an accident. It added that the KCAL host was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5, 2024, with fire department personnel pronouncing him deceased 40 minutes after midnight. He was 39 years old. An examination was subsequently completed by a deputy medical examiner a day later on Nov. 6, with the cause of death being certified on Feb. 19 after a series of tests. A full Medical Examiner report is expected to be released by the end of March. Glover was a three-time Emmy award winner. Before joining the KCAL/CBS Los Angeles news team in 2023, Glover worked at KTRK-TV in Houston. His broadcasting career has also included roles in Detroit, Jacksonville, and Columbus, Georgia.

Read it at KTLA

6
Mississippi Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Delete Editorial
FREEDOM OF SPEECH?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 7:15PM EST 
Close-up of judge gavel
Close-up of judge gavel Harold M. Lambert/getty

A Mississippi judge ordered a local newspaper to delete an editorial criticizing city officials, the Independent reported. Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ordered the Clarksdale Press Register to “remove” a Feb. 8 editorial titled “Secrecy, deception erode public trust” without a hearing on Tuesday after the city sued the newspaper for libel. “The injury in this case is defamation against public figures through actual malice in reckless disregard of the truth and interferes with their legitimate function to advocate for legislation they believe municipality through this current legislative cycle,” wrote Martin. First Amendment lawyers and press freedom advocates responded to the order as “wildly unconstitutional.” Lawyer Adam Steinbaugh wrote on X, “For one, *governments* can’t sue for libel. Full stop,” citing freedom of speech protections established by New York Times v. Sullivan. Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy applauded the judge’s order, writing in a Tuesday Facebook post, “Thank GOD! The City of Clarksdale WON today!” he wrote Tuesday. “The judge ruled in our favor that a newspaper cannot tell a malicious lie and not be held liable.”

Read it at Independent

7
George Santos Reveals Who the Smelliest Member of Congress Is
‘GREASY AND OILY’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.19.25 7:29PM EST 
George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott Olson/Getty Images

When it comes to Congressional superlatives, George Santos already has his pick for the smelliest of ‘em all: New York representative Jerry Nadler. “I can say this with no mental reservations, the worst body odor in Congress is definitely Jerry Nadler. It’s so bad!” Santos told comedian Jim Norton while appearing on his podcast Jim Norton Can’t Save You Wednesday. “Jerry Nadler would waddle down that aisle and crop dust it. Like, it was every step of his waddle was a fart. But the dude just stinks… he’s greasy and oily. Ewww. Take a shower, goddamnit!” When pried on who had the worst breath, the disgraced congressman refused to give a name but did admit that it was someone in the Republican Party. Santos is currently facing a potential two year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last summer. Following an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, Santos was expelled from Congress in 2023, becoming the sixth House member in history to ever be removed from his post.

Read it at Mediaite

8
Delta Offers $30,000 to Toronto Crash Landing Victims
FIRST CLASS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 7:36PM EST 
Delta Air Lines crash
Peter Koukov/Peter Koukov/ REUTERS

Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to each passenger that lived through the harrowing crash-landing on Monday in Toronto. The flight, which was traveling from Minneapolis, contained 76 passengers and four crew members when it suffered a hard landing and flipped upside-down. Nearly two dozen individuals were taken to the hospital, and all but one have been released. Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said that the sum comes with “no strings attached” and will not affect the legal rights of the passengers. The aircraft—a Bombardier CRJ-900—lost its right wing when it collided with the ground. Its left wing also came off on the runway, and the plane was suddenly consumed by fire and smoke. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. Delta CEO Ed Bastian has defended his pilots and the crew members, saying that the lack of death or serious injury was a testament to the airline’s safety protocols.

Read it at The Minnesota Star Tribune

9
LaVar Ball Has His Foot Amputated After Suffering Health Issue
DOING WELL
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 02.19.25 7:01PM EST 
Published 02.19.25 5:04PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins, watches the game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Getty Images

LaVar Ball, the father of NBA stars Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball, had his foot amputated after suffering a “serious” medical issue, according to TMZ. Ball, 57, is reportedly in great spirits and doing well after recently undergoing a medical procedure to get his right foot removed. Ball had a short stint as a professional football player but rose to popularity for promoting his kids after his oldest son, Lonzo, began his basketball career at UCLA. Ball founded the athletic apparel line Big Baller Brand in 2016, which he said was inspired by his sons. Lonzo is a guard for the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo is a guard for the Charlotte Hornets. LiAngelo pursued music after a short-lived professional basketball career. He played in Europe and was signed with the Charlotte Hornets for roughly a month before being waived in 2022. The Daily Beast has reached out to Ball’s representative for comment.

Read it at TMZ

10
Egypt Finds First Royal Tomb in Over a Century
CRYPTIC
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 4:49PM EST 
King Thutmose II's Tomb.
Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The first royal tomb in over 100 years was just discovered in Egypt, officials announced Tuesday. The last one was discovered in 1922, when archeologists unearthed King Tut’s tomb. Now, they’ve discovered the final resting place of King Thutmose II, who was buried there in 1479 B.C. However, King Thutmose’s mummy was found in a different royal chamber, Al-Deir El-Bahari Cache, in 1881. Many believe it is likely that grave robbers searching for treasure took him with them. While little was found within the tomb itself, officials promised to continue digging up the area’s secrets and finding the original contents. King Thutmose’s tomb was found on the west bank of the Nile. It’s the last of the lost royal tombs.

Read it at ABC News

