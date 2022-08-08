Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73, Husband Says

Grease legend Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning at age 73, according to her husband.

In a statement posted across Newton-John’s social media accounts, John Easterling said that the actress and singer died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by friends and family. Easterling, whom Newton-John married in 2008, asked that the family be given privacy “during this very difficult time.”

Easterling’s statement did not confirm a cause of death, but he called his wife “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

A source close to the family told TMZ on Monday afternoon that Newton-John had “lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer” after a three-decade fight.

Born in the United Kingdom in 1948, Newton-John moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. A mainstay of Australian television and radio from a young age, the singer achieved international fame in 1978 after being cast as Sandy Olsson in Grease opposite John Travolta.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.