Olivia Newton-John Honored With Pink Light Display on Sydney Opera House

Iconic Australian landmarks are being illuminated with pink light this week to honor the life of Olivia Newton-John, who died from cancer on Monday. The pop icon, who was born in Britain but considered herself Australian, died at age 73 at her home in California on Monday. The sails of the Sydney Opera House turned bright pink on Wednesday after Perth’s Optus Stadium and Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne were also flooded with pink light on Tuesday. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews tweeted to explain the gesture was designed to “remember Olivia Newton-John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”