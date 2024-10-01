Olivia Nuzzi Accuses Ex-Fiancé of Blackmailing Her as RFK Jr. Scandal Loomed

Olivia Nuzzi, the political journalist who had a personal relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while covering the 2024 campaign, has accused her ex-fiancé of masterminding a blackmail and harassment campaign against her, according to CNN.

Nuzzi’s allegations against Ryan Lizza, himself a star political reporter, were made in a court filing and before a judge in Washington, D.C. this week, the network reported Tuesday.

In mid-August, Nuzzi reportedly said in the filing, Lizza “explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out.”

Lizza denied the allegations in a statement.

“I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings,” he told the Daily Beast. “I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully.”

The alleged threat would have taken place roughly a month before New York magazine announced that Nuzzi had been placed on leave after disclosing to its editors that she had engaged in a relationship “with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”

Media journalist Oliver Darcy identified the subject as Kennedy in his Status newsletter the same evening New York’s statement was posted online.

The magazine said it was engaging an unnamed independent third party to more thoroughly review her 2024 stories.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.