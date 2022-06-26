CHEAT SHEET
Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Allen Dedicate ‘F**k You’ Performance to Supreme Court Justices
Olivia Rodrigo brought Lily Allen on stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday to help articulate her feelings about the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The pair performed Allen’s 2009 hit “F--k You,” dedicated to the Supreme Court Justices who voted to get rid of Roe. “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you,” Rodrigo said, flipping them the bird.