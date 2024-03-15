Olivia Rodrigo Won’t Be Handing Out Any More Free Contraception
‘GUTS’
Olivia Rodrigo allowed the organization Right by You, which “helps young people in Missouri understand all pregnancy,” according to its website, to distribute birth control pills and condoms during her “Guts” tour stop this week in St. Louis. Rodrigo had long been an advocate for women’s health care and reproductive care access. News of the organization’s work at the St. Louis concert on March 12 spread like wildfire, and now organizers for Right by You have told Variety that they are no longer “allowed” to distribute the contraceptives at concerts. According to three sources at the organization, the decision came from Rodrigo’s team, which decided against passing out the resources at the concerts because “children are present.” Prior to this decision, booths were going to be set up to distribute the items at all of Rodrigo’s North American tour stops.