Sony Taps Olivia Rodrigo for Its New Limited-Edition Headphones Drop

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re eagerly awaiting Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated, sold-out GUTS World Tour next year, allow us to offer some respite to ease the wait. Sony Electronics and the Grammy award-winning pop star have announced a collaboration you won’t want to miss: the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo Truly Wireless Earbuds.

The wireless, noise-canceling headphones, which come in a gorgeous marbled purple, are an iteration of Sony’s already popular LinkBuds S headphones, but have a few noteworthy updates that Rodrigo’s diehard fans will love.

The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds feature custom equalizers, which were tuned by Rodrigo and her producer, and are made with eco-conscious materials, like factory-recovered plastic, reclaimed water bottles, and recycled automobile parts (cue “driver’s license”).

LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo Truly Wireless Earbuds Like the LinkBuds S, these limited-edition headphones are also noise-canceling, wireless, and include smart features like Adaptive Sound Control and Auto Play, which means the headphones automatically adjust sound settings based on a user’s individual behavior. So you can tune the world in and out at your disposal, all while listening to your favorite artists on any platform. Buy At Sony $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

“I'm so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the color violet. The sound is incredible, and I can't wait for my fans to experience GUTS in this way,” Rodrigo said in a press release.

If you’re contemplating snagging a purple pair of your own, don’t wait too long because, like Rodrigo’s concert tour on Ticketmaster, these limited-edition headphones may also sell out.

The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo Truly Wireless Earbuds are available for pre-order for $199 at Sony and will ship at the end of October.

