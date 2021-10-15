Woman Armed With Baseball Bat Bites Capitol Cop, Police Say
STRIKE OUT
A woman wielding a baseball bat was arrested Friday after she allegedly bit a Capitol Police officer attempting to arrest her. Olivia Romero, 25, was walking along a Washington, D.C., street when police approached her, prompting her to raise her baseball bat in a striking position, per police. As officers tried to seize the weapon, she allegedly attacked one of them, biting them in an undisclosed location. Romero was arrested, according to CNN, and charges have not yet been disclosed. It comes after a grueling year for Capitol Police officers since the Jan. 6 insurrection, with the biting incident coming months after a man claiming to have a bomb engaged in a prolonged standoff with officers and weeks after Donald Trump supporters engaged in a paltry “Stop the Steal” rally.