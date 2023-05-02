Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear Same Dress to the Met Gala
THEY BOTH LOOK NICE!
Well, one of them is going to have to change. Actor Olivia Wilde and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang found themselves in an unexpected twinning moment on Monday night, as both women showed up to the 2023 Met Gala in nearly identical gowns. The dresses’ design is a clear homage to the 1983 Chloé look designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, around whose body of work the gala’s theme is set. The “violin dress,” as it’s known, features deep side cutouts, capped sleeves, and a high collar, as well as the titular gold-embossed violin shape stamped on the front of the look. Wilde and Zhang had their respective gowns made by different dressmakers, with Vogue reporting that Wilde sported an outfit by Gabriela Hearst, Chloé’s current designer. “We made it a gala dress instead of a cocktail dress, and I think it worked beautifully,” Hearst told the magazine. It wasn’t immediately clear who had made Zhang’s dress, but her silhouette featured a fuller, capelike skirt with gold detailing on the hem.