Olivia Wilde Claims Jason Sudeikis Hasn’t Paid a Cent in Child Support
OUCH
If there’s one thing we can count on in the Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis breakup saga, it’s drama. That doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon, as the Don’t Worry Darling star is now claiming Sudeikis hasn’t paid her diddly squat in child support for their two kids and has left her with “100% of the costs for the children’s care,” according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. “Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” Wilde said in a court filing, adding that she has been saddled with “food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.” On top of all this, Wilde is seeking $500,000 in attorney fees, claiming the Ted Lasso star is much wealthier than she is and thus obligated to pay.