Olivia Wilde: Sudeikis Tried to ‘Threaten Me’ With Custody Papers Stunt
OUTRAGE
Actress Olivia Wilde is furious with how her ex, comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis, served her custody papers in the middle of a speech at a live event in April. In a new court filing obtained by the Daily Mail, she wrote that his actions “were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.” The couple are in the midst of a contentious custody battle; Wilde wants the kids to live with her in Los Angeles while Sudeikis want them with him in New York. Sudeikis claimed he wouldn’t have served her had she not threatened to take the kids with her to stay most of the school year in Los Angeles and then to London, where Wilde plans to move with new beau Harry Styles. However, Sudeikis said he did not mean to serve Wilde so publicly, saying, “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”