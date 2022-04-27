Olivia Wilde Served With Legal Papers From Jason Sudeikis as She’s on Stage: Report
VINDICTIVE
The mystery envelope handed to Olivia Wilde as she was on stage presenting to more than 4,000 industry insiders on Tuesday night were custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis, Deadline reports. The vindictive move confused onlookers but didn’t manage to throw an unflappable Wilde off-script as she enjoyed her moment in the spotlight at Warner Bros’ CinemaCon. “This is for me?” Wilde asked a person got up from the front rows and slid the envelope, marked personal and confidential, across the stage. She opened it but calmly went back to speaking to the audience about her film, Don’t Worry Darling. The episode is a major security blunder for CinemaCon, and organizers told Deadline they have no idea how the person got inside or who they were. Wilde and Ted Lasso star Sudeikis separated in late 2020 and have two children.