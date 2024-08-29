This Human-Grade Dog Food Brand Offers Personalized Diet Plans for Your Pup
BARK-WORTHY
Like humans, the food we feed our pets can significantly impact their health and longevity—from oral hygiene to digestion and even coats. While conventional kibble is affordable and a fine treat in a pinch or as an occasional treat, many veterinarians and canine health experts recommend feeding dogs with human-grade whole foods to ensure proper nutrients and adequate protein intake and to avoid processed fillers and chemicals. But what if you go a step further and feed your four-legged friend meals based on their individual needs, age, activity levels, weight and breed? Enter Ollie.
Ollie Human-Grade Dog Food
Ollie offers slow-cooked human-grade dog food (fresh, baked, and treats) made from whole foods, high-quality proteins, and vegetables. Plus, the company also offers recipes formulated specifically for picky eaters! Best of all? Ollie members also get access to virtual health screenings for digestive issues, weight management, dental issues, and skin and coats. Upload an image to the app, and Ollie’s team of veterinarians and vet technicians will evaluate and provide further recommendations, including dietary adjustments and stool samples if necessary. Plus, members get access to 24/7 chat and text support, which is a game-changer for us anxious dog parents. Ollie’s comprehensive, holistic approach to canine wellness starts with nutrition, but the platform goes above and beyond food to ensure full-body wellness.