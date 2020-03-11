Olympian Settles Sexual-Abuse Lawsuit With USA Swimming
Olympian Ariana Kukors Smith—who claimed in a lawsuit two years ago that she was groomed and then sexually assaulted by her U.S. Swimming coach Sean Hutchison when she was a teenager—has settled with USA Swimming for an undisclosed amount. “I am glad that we were able to come to a resolution to this difficult process," Kukors Smith, a former world-record holder in the 200-meter individual medley who placed fifth at the 2012 London Games, said in a statement Wednesday. “As I begin the next chapter of my life, I hope that these last two years, along with the efforts of so many others, will help to provide athletes with a safer environment in which to compete.” USA Swimming, in a statement, thanked Kukors Smith for her “incredible strength and bravery” in sharing her story. “Mrs. Kukors Smith thrust the very important subject matter of sexual abuse within youth-serving organizations into focus and furthered important dialogue about the continued need for robust athlete-protection policies and strong athlete and parent education,” the statement read.