Olympian Gabby Douglas Announces an Emotional Return to Gymnastics
Gabby Douglas, the three-time Olympic gold medalist, is planning a return to competition, raising the possibly she may compete in the Olympics. “[F]or many years, i’ve had an ache in my heart but i didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i’ve found peace,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, alongside a picture of herself back in the gym. “I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing.” Douglas said she had a “huge task” of her but signed off her post by saying, “let’s do this. #2024” That #2024 could signal Douglas’ intent to compete in the Paris Olympics next summer. Douglas previously took home gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.