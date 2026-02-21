Olympian Suffers Gruesome Face Injury in Icy Wipeout
Polish speed skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered out of the Milano Ice Skating Area on Friday after taking a horrifying knock to the face from a rival. In the women’s 1500-meter short-track quarterfinals, American Kristen Santos-Griswold passed Sellier and 14-time gold medallist Arianna Fontana with an illegal lane shift, sending the two women flying. In the clash, Santos-Griswold’s skate slammed into Sellier’s face, just underneath her left eye. The race was halted after the 25-year-old hit the barrier, and medics rushed to her aid. Polish officials have said that her eye is OK, thanks largely to the safety goggles she was wearing, and that the stitches she received should be sufficient while she undergoes further tests at the hospital. The athlete eventually gave a thumbs up to the crowd in the arena, but left a pool of blood on the track. Santos-Griswold was penalized for the maneuver and failed to advance. American Corinne Stoddard took bronze in the event finals while Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li won silver and gold, respectively.