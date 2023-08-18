Disturbing New Details Emerge on Olympic Champ Tori Bowie’s Struggles
HEARTBREAKING
Before Olympic star Tori Bowie tragically died mid-childbirth at only 32 years old, the three-time track and field medalist’s mental health struggles had raised serious red flags, the Associated Press reported Friday. Anonymous officials at both the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Track and Field told the AP that Bowie, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, likely dealt with her challenging pregnancy without much help from friends, family, or medical professionals because of her mental health. While the coroner determined she died from complications of childbirth, the autopsy included other shocking details: Bowie, who was 5’9, weighed just 96 pounds—despite being eight months pregnant. Neighbors also said they saw Bowie on a couple occasions sleeping on the floor at a local recreation center and on a bench at a park near her house. Additionally, according to a lawsuit seeking foreclosure on Bowie’s Florida home, she had been delinquent on payments for seven months. Although one neighbor notified USA Track and Field about concerning incidents, Bowie’s agent reportedly insisted she didn’t need assistance.