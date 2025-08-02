Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

The world’s most expensive Labubu just sold for a shocking $10,500 on eBay. Labubus are bizarre, gremlin-like dolls with a mischievous grin and bunny-like ears. They are commonly worn on keychains or attached to clothes. The special edition Labubu that sold for a fortune last week was a grey-brownish color and donned Vans streetwear, including sneakers designed by the skater brand and a Vans sweatshirt. It also wore a blue and orange hat reading “The Monsters,” the series of Labubu characters it belongs to. The little skater came out in 2023 as a collaboration between Labubu and the shoe brand. Its original retail price was only $85. Pop Mart typically sells Labubus in “blind boxes,” meaning buyers don’t know which kind they’ll get until they open it. Customers have low odds of getting limited edition Labubus, meaning that they are going for thousands upon thousands on resale sites.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1World’s Most Expensive Labubu Sold for Eye-Watering Price$$$The weird little toy went for 125 times more than its original price.
- 2Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested on Domestic Violence ChargesOFF TRACKSha’Carri Richardson allegedly pushed her boyfriend after getting in a fight at the Seattle airport.
Shop with ScoutedFind the Right Creatine for You at Vitamin Shoppe’s New HubCREATINE CURIOUS?Vitamin Shoppe’s new ‘Creatine Central’ hub will help you find the right supplement for your lifestyle.
- 3NFL Star Arrested After Five Weapons Found in His CarFOUL BALLDenzel Perryman, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, had two AR-style rifles and three handguns concealed in his trunk.
- 4Country Music Icon Dead at 85 RIPJeannie Seely was a pioneer for women in country music.
Partner updateAD BY Major FitnessThis Compact Machine Turns Any Room to a Gym—Up to 26% OffPUMPING IRONMajor Fitness is marking its four-year anniversary with a blowout sale on durable and effective workout equipment.
- 5Man Arrested After ‘Joy Ride’ on Airport CartNO JOYThis just in: fun is illegal.
- 6Columbia Sportswear Sues Columbia University Over NameBATTLE OF THE BRANDSColumbia, the clothing company, is upset over clothing sold by Columbia, the university.
- 7Nicole Kidman’s Former Co-Star Dies at 65 After CancerGONE TOO SOONThe actor, starred in hit Australian films including “BMX Bandits” and “Gallipoli.”
- 8Hot Dog Pileup Brings Traffic to a StandstillBUN-BELIEVABLEWurst-case scenario sees frankfurter shipment go sideways in Pennsylvania
Shop with ScoutedThis $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer PerfumeAMBER AURAHumble’s new aluminum-free deodorant scent smells more like a luxe Le Labo fragrance than a non-toxic deo.
- 9Dad of 12 Nick Cannon's One Wish for His DaughtersSAGE WISDOM“The Masked Singer” host wants his kids to learn from his mistakes.
- 10NBA Star’s Pregnant Wife Hospitalized After Shark Bite‘WORST DAY OF MY LIFE’The sports journalist was enjoying a day at the beach before the shocking attack.
Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
Sha’Carri Richardson, an Olympian who has won a gold medal for the 4×100m relay race, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault after a fight with her boyfriend turned physical. Richardson was traveling with fellow runner and boyfriend Christian Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle on July 27 when the two started bickering upon leaving airport security. Richardson, 25, allegedly pushed Coleman, 29, multiple times before he fell into a nearby column. Although reports say Coleman tried to leave the fight repeatedly, she allegedly knocked him down several times and also threw a pair of headphones at him. Coleman refused to press charges and, per the police report, “declined to be a victim.” Richardson, nonetheless, spent a night at a nearby correctional facility before being released Monday. Only days after, she and Coleman both raced at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships on Thursday. Richardson will attend the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo because she is the reigning world champion in the 100-meter race. The USATF told People that they were aware of the reports about Richardson but “do not have a comment on this matter.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.
Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.
Los Angeles Chargers star linebacker Denzel Perryman faces felony charges after police allegedly discovered a small arsenal in his car during a traffic stop. Perryman was on his way to a gun range in California’s largest city when he was detained at a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered two AR-style rifles and three handguns in the trunk, with the rifles deemed to be non-compliant under California law. Police said Perryman, who is being held without bail, had been “extremely cooperative with deputies throughout the investigation.” His court appearance has been scheduled for Tuesday. “We are aware of the recent reports regarding Denzel Perryman’s arrest in Los Angeles,” his agent, Ron Butler, told The New York Times. “Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional. While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law.”
Country star Jeannie Seely has passed away at 85 in Hermitage, Tennessee. Seely transformed the country music genre in the 1960s and pushed the boundaries of what was expected for women by donning bold outfits and becoming the first woman to host a segment on the Grand Ole Opry. Seely, who died of an intestinal infection, was a key part of the Opry for more than five decades and had more than a dozen Top 40 country hits between 1966 and 1974. Her legendary songs, like “Don’t Touch Me” and “I’ll Love You More (Than You Need),” earned her the nickname “Miss Country Soul.” Seely’s songs celebrated true emotional connection over sexual gratification. She opted to wear miniskirts and go-go boots on the Opry stage rather than the typical long gingham dresses worn by her predecessors. “I was the main woman that kept kicking on that door to get to host the Opry segments,” she said in 2005.
Why deal with crowded gyms when you can work out on your own terms? Exercising at home means no long commutes, no waiting for machines, and no lack of privacy—just a workout that fits your schedule and space. Major Fitness assists you on your fitness journey with durable, thoughtfully-designed, and effective exercise equipment. The brand is celebrating turning four with its biggest sale to date, loaded with major discounts on premium equipment. On top of the price drops, you’ll also receive a free workout t-shirt with every fitness rack purchase. But act fast, this sale ends on 8/3.
Get a full-body workout with the F22 or B52—two all-in-one fitness machines. Pair either one with the Adjustable Bench for even more exercise versatility. Take your leg days to the next level with this Leg Press Hack Squat machine.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A man has been arrested at a New York airport after reportedly taking an airport cart for a joyride on moving walkways and subsequently damaging them. Kevin J. Sinning, a 29-year-old Wyoming resident, was arrested on Monday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport after he was seen driving the cart on the moving walkways, breaking their glass panels and damaging the vehicle. A video shared on Facebook by another traveler shows a man slowly driving the cart up and down the airport, with damage to one of the walkways visible in the footage. Officials added that the man appeared to be “visibly intoxicated,” during his escapade. He has been accused of second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000 in value, criminal nuisance, and third-degree grand larceny. Sinning declined to comment to NBC News on the matter.
Columbia Sportswear has filed a lawsuit against Columbia University alleging that the school has breached its trademark by selling merchandise bearing its own name. The two parties had previously signed a legal agreement in 2023 to avoid consumer confusion over clothing and merchandise sales, but Columbia Sportswear now claims that the educational institution is in breach of that agreement. “The likelihood of deception, confusion, and mistake engendered by the university’s misappropriation and misuse of the Columbia name is causing irreparable harm to the brand... and the reputation for quality it embodies,” the lawsuit claims. The sportswear label alleges that the university has sold several items in a bright blue color similar to their own iconic shade, while other garments bear only the name “Columbia” without any of the accompanying qualifiers, like “university,” “1754,″ or their academic insignia, as required under the agreement. Columbia Sportswear gets its name from the Columbia River in Oregon, while the university was renamed in 1784—30 years after its founding—in honor of Christopher Columbus.
David Argue, who starred in a number of key Australian films alongside Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson, has died at 65. Argue took on iconic roles in films like the 1981 war drama Gallipoli, where he played “Snowy.” The Melbourne-born actor also played in feature films like 1983’s BMX Bandits alongside Kidman and took on the role of Sammy Martin in the ‘70s soap opera The Restless Years. The star also appeared in flicks like Razorback, Going Down, Melvin Son of Alvin, Backlash, Angel Baby, Road Train and Hercules Returns, as well as in TV shows like Cop Shop, The Sullivans, Cluedo and Water Rats. He took on a number of theater roles as well, like in Hair, The Country Wife, Sleeping Beauty on Ice and The Mouth Show. Argue’s health issues worsened in January when he made a GoFundMe page to buy a mobility scooter. He said that his legs were in constant pain and he struggled to walk. “A scooter will be incredibly helpful for my day to day life, allow me to easily visit my family more often and access public transport. I hope this note finds you well,” he wrote. “Sincerely David Argue (Icon, Legend, Enemy to himself and Burden to his friends!)”
Traffic was fully stopped in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning after a truckload of weenies made a break for it on Interstate 83. Morning commuters were brought to a standstill after a meat-laden semitrailer scraped the central divider, sending a thousand pounds of errant hot dogs spilling across the road. Emergency crews, who were quickly on the scene, did not relish their cleanup job. “Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm,” Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman told the Associated Press. The frankfurter fallout occured at around 9:15 a.m., closing both north and southbound lanes for approximately 5 miles. The road has since been reopened. Four people were treated at York Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The fire chief said his crew has taken some important lessons from the incident: “I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery,” Dauberman said. “I did not know that.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.
The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.
In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.
The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.
Nick Cannon has opened up about his one wish for his five daughters: that they avoid dating men like him. He shared this tidbit while talking with Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi about how being a “girl dad” has changed him, telling the host, “When you have five daughters and you’re like, ‘All right, I at least want to be able to be true and honest,’ but like I can’t live the same life that I’ve always been living and attempt to right my wrongs in that sense of where like hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad.” Cannon has five daughters and seven sons with six women, including twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14, with Mariah Carey, to whom he was married for six years. In March, Cannon told People that he was “pressing hold” on having any more children for the time being, though he wasn’t against the possibility of more in the future. Moroccan and Monroe are Cannon’s oldest children, while his youngest, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, was born in December 2022.
Eleanora Boi, the wife of former NBA player Danilo Gallinari, survived a scary encounter on Thursday when she was bitten by a shark. Boi, 39, was swimming at a beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico, when the encounter happened. The Italian sports journalist, who is currently pregnant with her third child, recently moved to the island with her athlete husband. Gallinari, 36, previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder, is signed to the Puerto Rican basketball team Vaqueros de Bayamón for the 2025-26 season. The pair married in 2022 and already share daughter Anastasia, 4, and son Rodolfo, 2. Soon after the attack, Boi was transported to a local hospital with an open wound on her thigh. Luckily, she was recovering and in good spirits by Friday morning, when she took to Instagram to reflect on the shocking encounter. Though she described the experience as the “worst day of [her] life” and said her wound required surgery, Boi assured followers that she and her baby were both fine. “Little Mermaid from Sardinia: 1, Baby Shark from Puerto Rico: 0,” joked Boi, adding, “Shark will be hearing from my legals soon.”