Olympic Broadcaster Injures Himself Cheering for Team USA
BATTLE WOUND
That’s gotta hurt! Sports broadcaster Scott Hanson revealed that he accidentally injured his finger while vigorously cheering for Team USA on Monday. Hanson, who is covering the Paris Olympic Games for Peacock on the streamer’s “Gold Zone” program, took to X to show off his wound. “I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal. I’m designated “likely” to return,” Hanson captioned the post, which featured a photo of him standing behind an anchor’s desk with a partially wrapped and bloody finger. In a follow-up message, he gave his over 420,000 followers a closer look at the aftermath. “‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’ … (& occasionally, bloodier),” he wrote above a photo of his blood-stained scripts. Hanson’s reference to “faster, higher, stronger” is actually the English translation of the Olympic’s original Latin motto: “Citius, Altius, Fortius.” When he’s not commentating on the Olympics, Hanson’s full-time gig is host of the NFL Network’s RedZone, a program devoted to covering multiple football games at once.