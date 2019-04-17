Olympic Cyclist Rebecca Twigg Has Been Homeless for Over Four Years

Rebecca Twigg, a two-time Olympic medalist who was once considered the best female cyclist in America, has reportedly been homeless in Seattle for almost five years. According to The Seattle Times, Twigg's cycling career began in her teens and became a phenom in the cycling world after getting a silver medal at the 1984 Olympic Games. However, she felt burnt out and quit after a lackluster performance in the 1997 world championships. When she returned to the working world for good, armed with an associate degree in computer science, she found the 9-to-5 grind incredibly hard to adjust to. “Once you’ve done something that feels like you’re born to do it, it’s hard to find anything that’s that good of a fit,” Twigg told the newspaper. “Anything else that feels that way.”

She stopped working and soon after and found herself crashing with friends, relatives, her car, homeless shelters, and under some garbage bags one night. Twigg, now 54, said she finds that many jobs she's equipped for are looking for younger workers and is confused about what to do next. She hasn't owned a bike in years and told the newspaper no one recognizes her anymore. “Some of the hard days are really painful when you’re training for racing,” she said, “but being homeless, when you have little hope or knowledge of where the finish line is going to be, is just as hard.”