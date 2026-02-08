Olympic Figure Skater Quits Social Media After MAGA Backlash
U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn says she is stepping back from social media after receiving what she described as a “scary” number of threats following remarks she made about politics and LGBTQ+ rights. Glenn, who came out publicly as bisexual and pansexual in 2019, spoke out earlier this month when reporters asked her about the political climate for queer Americans under the Trump Administration. She responded by saying that she wanted to use her platform to encourage people to “stay strong” during what she called a difficult moment. Glenn said the online response to her comments quickly turned hostile. “I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that she planned to step back from social media altogether for her own well-being. Despite the backlash, Glenn said she has no plans to stay silent. “I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in,” she wrote.