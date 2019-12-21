Olympic Skater Maia Shibutani Has Cancerous Tumor Removed

CHEAT SHEET
    Earlier this week, Olympic ice skater Maia Shibutani—one half of the brother-and-sister duo nicknamed the “Shib Sibs”— revealed she had a tumor removed. On Friday, she announced that doctors had determined the mass, discovered during an ER visit for a stomach virus, was malignant—a renal cell carcinoma. “This wasn’t the news I was hoping for, but I am beyond thankful that it was detected early and that my surgery went well,” she wrote on Instagram. The 25-year-old athlete said doctors told her no further treatment is required “at this time.”

