Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Kyle Snyder, a freestyle wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist, has been arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio. According to police, Snyder responded to an online ad for escort services and was arrested Friday after meeting an undercover officer posing as an escort and offering her cash to perform oral sex. He was released shortly afterward with a summons to appear in court next week. Fifteen other men were also arrested as part of the sting. Before his arrest, Snyder was known as the youngest wrestler to win a world championship, NCAA championship, and Olympic Gold Medal in the same year when he competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics while a student at Ohio State University. Snyder represented Team USA a second time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, taking home a silver medal. More recently, he signed with Real American Freestyle, Hulk Hogan’s new freestyle wrestling league, which Hogan has promised will be “bigger” than WWE or UFC.

