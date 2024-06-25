Olympic Gold Medalist Athing Mu Falls During Paris Qualifier
DEVASTATING
Track and field prodigy Athing Mu will not be attending the Olympics for the 800-meter race this year after she took a spill at the Olympic qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon on Monday. Mu, who held a strong lead for the first 200 meters of the race, was on the ground before she knew it. Mu was sent to the ground after she appeared to trip, and though she filed an appeal to USA Track and Field, the governing body on track and field qualifications, she was ultimately denied. “She’s going to be licking her wounds for a couple of days,” coach Bobby Kersee told the Associated Press, adding that Mu had been spiked, hurt her ankle and sustained track burn. However, Mu can still qualify for other events, such as the 4x400-meter relay race. Nia Akins finished first at 1 minute and 57 seconds.