President Trump‘s most hated late-night TV darlings, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, are set to join forces in a matter of days for a live show. Both stars’ careers have faced major road bumps this summer, with Colbert’s show axed and given a final date of May 2026. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! only just returned to the air on Tuesday, after ABC’s parent company Disney suspended the show for almost a week following the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s killer. Kimmel is now packing his bags and heading to his native New York for a week from September 29. Colbert has been a vocal supporter of Kimmel in recent weeks, and his Brooklyn appearance will offer the hosting duo a chance to speak face-to-face about the targeting of the late-night shows. Also on the guest list to join Kimmel at the Brooklyn Academy of Music are big names including Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Jeremy Allen White, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Director Spike Lee will also be in the hot seat, alongside musical legend Bruce Springsteen.
Olympic Hopeful, 19, Dies in Freak Training Accident
Indonesian gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari, who was projected to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, has died after sustaining a critical injury at a training camp in Russia. 19-year-old Al Bari injured his neck after landing awkwardly in a foam pit while attempting a skill on the horizontal high bars, according to officials. Al Bari was with his team at a training camp in Penza, western Russia, and was hospitalized for 12 days following the severe injury, before dying on Thursday. The teen had been training to compete at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in his home country next month, with Indonesia Gymnastics Federation chairman Ita Yulati describing him as “one of the nation’s finest.” Russian officials looked into the death, and concluded that Al Bari was attempting an unnamed skill beyond his abilities. Russian Gymnastics Federation vice president Vasily Titov stated: “We conducted the necessary investigation, and all the circumstances surrounding the injury have been established. Unfortunately, the athlete was not prepared to perform such a complex element.”
Authorities investigating the cold case involving the 1991 murders of four teenage girls at an Austin yogurt shop believe they have solved the case, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Thanks to newly available DNA testing, law enforcement officials and cold case detectives will reportedly be announcing on Monday that they have linked the infamous murders to a serial killer who died by suicide in 1999. The alleged suspect, Robert Eugene Brashers, has also been linked to at least three other murders across the U.S. as a result of advancements in DNA testing and genealogy tracing. Four young men were initially connected to the crime, with one even being sentenced to death, though his conviction was later overturned. The horrific murders of 13-year-old Amy Ayers, 15-year old Sarah Harbison, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas and 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison at an I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! shop in Austin had a profound impact on the community, and were recently the subject of a four-part HBO documentary series, The Yogurt Shop Murders, executive produced by Emma Stone. As a result of the identification of the suspect, the Austin Police Department is expected to consider the previously cold case now closed.
Former South Carolina state lawmaker Robert John “RJ” May III has agreed to plead guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say May used the screen name “joebidennnn69″ on the social media site Kik as he exchanged 220 images of very young children being abused over a period of five days in spring 2024. The 38-year-old Republican, who is married with two children, served the 88th District from November 2020 until his resignation last month. He faces 20 years in prison for each of the five counts with which he is charged. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and must pay a fine that could be as high as $250,000. The former lawmaker, who does not have a legal degree, represented himself in court. May was the main driver of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, a splinter group of conservative Republicans who shunned party moderates. During a debate on transgender care for minors on the House floor in January 2024, May argued that: “We as legislators have an obligation to ensure that our children have no harm done to them.”
MyPillow CEO, 2020 election denier, and alternative Covid-treatment champion Mike Lindell says he is “99% there” on committing to run for Governor of Minnesota. The Star Tribune reported that Lindell has moved his residency from Texas to his native Land of 10,000 Lakes and has polled hypothetical matchups between himself and Governor Tim Walz, who is running for a third term. Lindell—who does not believe the outcome of most recent elections, even the ones Trump won—previously floated gubernatorial runs in 2018 and 2022 that ultimately never materialized. He announced he was “considering” a 2026 run in March, saying to potential opponents, “Well, what are they going to do? ‘Well, Mike Lindell, you know he was a crack addict?’ Yeah, what else you got?” Lindell has openly discussed recovering from cocaine and crack addiction as he built MyPillow. In June, he was also ordered to pay $2.3 million to a Dominion Voting Systems employee in a defamation case and has claimed to be over $10 million in debt. Before a potential showdown with Walz, Lindell would have to win a Republican primary that includes 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins, Kendall Qualls, Phillip Parrish, and retired MMA fighter Brad Kohler.
Turns out Scarlett Johansson isn’t the only Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost was awestricken by. Even though Jost and Johansson—who met on the set of SNL—tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating, Jost revealed that he never asked his now-wife for an autograph. In fact, Jost, 43, who began writing for SNL in 2005 and joined the cast in 2014, said that over his 20-year tenure at the show, he’s only asked one celebrity host for an autograph: Eli Manning. “[Manning’s] the only one I’ve asked because I’m such a Giants fan,” Jost told reporters at the 2025 Ryder Cup. He then explained that he got Manning to sign a promotional photo that pictured the former quarterback lying with his arms crossed behind his head on a bed of footballs. “He just signed it, ‘To Colin, Eli,’” Jost said. “It looks almost romantic. It’s such a funny photo.” Jost did not specify if this signature was obtained when Manning hosted in 2012 or when he made a cameo in 2007, but the duo reunited on Wednesday at the Ryder Cup Celebrity Pro-Am.
New York City’s rats have landed a decisive blow in Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats, after the Mayor’s “Rat Czar,” Kathleen Corradi, resigned. “When I appointed Kathy Corradi to this historic, unique job, I knew she’d have the drive and knowledge to send the rats packing from our city,” said Adams in a statement. “It’s a daunting, complex task, but she’s handled it with confidence and creativity.” In 2023, Corradi was given $3.5 million to address the city’s rat problem, and she used part of it to give rats birth control. She appeared to have some success, as the mayor claims “rat sightings” are down 15 percent. It is unknown why she resigned, and she will be moved to an undisclosed new city position. Though Adams vowed that the fight against Big Apple rodents would continue “at full steam,” he’s quickly running out of time to declare victory on rat-kind. There are less than six weeks until the city’s mayoral election, and Adams is polling in fourth behind progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Pro golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, has died at the age of 28. No details have been made public on the cause of her death. A close friend announced her passing in a Friday post on White’s Instagram page. Her friend wrote that it’s “with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week.” She continued, “She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.” The latter two names refer to her two “Red Fox” labradors. White had dated the U.S. golfer, who secured his first PGA Tour win in February 2024, for two years. CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis paid tribute in a comment under the post. “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year,” she wrote. “I will miss her light… it touched so many.” Near the end of the caption, her friend gave two places to donate to “honor Makena’s memory.” She directed fans to an Ontario-based dementia and Alzheimer’s treatment center, Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic, and a fund for a child who died of cancer, Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.
The husband of Russia’s top propagandist has become the fourth high-ranking Putin crony to die in the space of just three days.
Tigran Keosayan, a well-known figure in Russian media circles, died on Friday after spending eight months in a coma, his wife said. Margarita Simoyan, editor-in-chief of RT, Russia’s leading state broadcaster, said on social media, “Tonight, Tigran went to the Creator.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who prayed. Please do not call me or the family now. Thank you all, thank you.” Keyosan is the latest in a series of Russian officials who mysteriously met their end over the past 48 hours. On Wednesday, construction boss and MP Vitaly Kapustin was found hanging from a tree branch with his hands tied behind his back, with witnesses strongly doubting he took his own life. Transport boss Alexander Fedotov, 49, was found dead at a hotel in Moscow on the same day, with no apparent cause of death and no suicide note. And ex-customs chief and oligarch Boris Avakyan was found dead with his wrists slit in a toilet in the Armenian consulate in St. Petersburg on Thursday, shortly after sneaking out of a Russian courtroom and seeking extradition to Armenia, where he held dual citizenship.
Donald Trump is already freaking out over his inability to rig his upcoming lawsuit against former FBI chief James Comey after a Biden-era judge was appointed to oversee the case. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, first appointed in 2021, was randomly assigned to the Comey case. The lawsuit, which has been referred to as “among the worst abuses in DOJ history,” is already seen as a severe test of the American justice system and the president’s ability to weaponize the legal system to exact revenge on his adversaries. But in a telling slip, Trump referred to the appointment of Nachmanoff as a “good start” for Comey during an early-morning rant on Truth Social. “There is no way he can explain his way out of it,” Trump wrote of the charges against Comey. “He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden-appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.” In addition to revealing his true thoughts about the case, Trump’s inability to stop himself from providing live commentary may ultimately sink it. Trump’s complaints about the “unfairness” of the selection process could help defense lawyers argue the case is not about Comey lying to Congress, but about Trump using the legal system to settle old scores.