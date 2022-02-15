‘The Easiest Yes’: Olympic Legend Simone Biles Is Engaged

CHEAT SHEET
    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Instagram

    Gymnastics legend Simone Biles announced Tuesday that she’s engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she wrote on Instagram. Biles shared several sweet snaps of the proposal, showing Owens down on one knee in a gazebo and a giant diamond glittering on her finger. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020. “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” Owens gushed in his own post.

