‘The Easiest Yes’: Olympic Legend Simone Biles Is Engaged

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles announced Tuesday that she’s engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she wrote on Instagram. Biles shared several sweet snaps of the proposal, showing Owens down on one knee in a gazebo and a giant diamond glittering on her finger. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020. “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” Owens gushed in his own post.