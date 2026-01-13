Olympic Medal-Winning Snowboarder Dies in Avalanche

A 72-year-old passenger collapsed mid-flight from Amsterdam to Hong Kong and was pronounced dead “on arrival” by the police. In a statement to People, the Hong Kong Police Force stated that a “post-mortem examination will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.” According to the statement, police were notified that a passenger had collapsed at around 7:22 a.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 11, as the flight was approaching Hong Kong airport. The passenger was then transferred to a local hospital and certified dead. Cathay Pacific—the airline the passenger was on—confirmed the death of one of its passengers to People and praised crew members who “immediately provided first aid and called ambulance service on standby.” The flight arrived at its destination at 7:38 a.m., with paramedics boarding the plane, and the airline stated they “later” learned that the passenger “passed away in the hospital.” The Daily Beast has contacted Cathay Pacific for further comment. In December, a 20-year-old passenger on the same airline attempted to open a door on a U.S.-Hong Kong flight in mid-air and was later arrested.
Princess Caroline of Monaco’s first husband has died at the age of 85. French venture capitalist Philippe Junot’s family revealed that he died Thursday. No cause of death was provided for Junot, who was best known for his age gap marriage to Caroline, which ended after two years in divorce. Junot was 36 years old when he began dating the princess, who was 20 years old at the time. Caroline’s parents, the famed American actress Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco, had initially disapproved of he relationship with the notorious playboy and sent the princess away on a trip to keep them apart. However, the love-stricken couple married in 1978 before divorcing in 1980. They would both later remarry, with Caroline going on to wed two more times. Junot moved on with Nina Wendelboe-Larsen, having three children together before they separated in 1997. His daughter, Victoria, paid tribute to him on Instagram Friday after his death. ”To my legendary Papa, oh how we love you, we will miss you, no adequate words,” she said.
Zoe Saldaña has officially become the highest-grossing actor of all time, surpassing fellow Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson, according to Variety. The 47-year-old’s films have now earned $15.4 billion worldwide, cementing her place at the very top of Hollywood’s box office leaderboard. The milestone was driven by her December blockbuster appearance as Na’vi princess Neytiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has already grossed $1.23 billion globally. That success only adds to the actress’ already historic résumé, packed with box-office record-breakers. Saldaña is now the first actor ever to appear in four films that each grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. Those include James Cameron’s 2009 Avatar, which remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, followed by 2019’s Avengers: Endgame (in which she plays Thanos’ daughter Gamora). Rounding out the top three is 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The actress also appeared in another hit franchise, playing Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek trilogy, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. Saldaña’s box office earnings are set to increase with the remaining two Avatar installments on the horizon.
Olympic Medal-Winning Snowboarder Dies in Avalanche
An Olympic bronze medal snowboarder has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. The Swiss Ski Federation announced on Tuesday that Ueli Kestenholz died in the picturesque Lötschental valley on Sunday. The 50-year-old father of two represented his country at the 1998, 2002, and 2006 Winter Olympics, competing in the Games’ first-ever snowboarding event. In a statement, the federation said, “His life was far too short. Swiss-Ski and the snowboard community are devastated.” It added that it “extend[s] our deepest condolences to Ueli’s family and loved ones,” celebrating him as “among the pioneers at the Olympic premiere of snowboard cross in Turin in 2006.” It added, “After retiring from competitive sports in 2006, he remained a professional outdoor athlete—right up to his last breath. He was a freerider, speedrider, paraglider pilot, kitesurfer, skydiver, surfer, wingfoiler, mountain biker—a true crossover athlete.” In an interview with Tamedia two years ago, Kestenholz explained how he fell in love with the sport at the age of 14. “I skateboarded, I was a windsurfer, but I only skied in the winter, and on two planks. Snowboarding offered the opportunity to experience my favorite feeling, gliding sideways, even in winter.”
U.S. Marshals have joined the search for actor Timothy Busfield, who faces child sexual abuse charges in New Mexico. The 68-year-old, known for roles in The West Wing, Thirtysomething, and Field of Dreams, is wanted after prosecutors alleged he abused underage boys working as child actors on the set of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, two children accused Busfield, who also served as an executive producer and director on the show, of inappropriate touching. One victim was reportedly just seven years old. Authorities said Busfield allegedly encouraged the children to call him “Uncle Tim” and that one child feared reporting the abuse. Albuquerque police began investigating in November 2024 and issued a warrant for Busfield’s arrest on Friday. He has not been apprehended, with officials hoping he will surrender voluntarily. Police confirmed they are working closely with U.S. Marshals. Busfield, who appeared as journalist Danny Concannon on The West Wing and directed several episodes of The Cleaning Lady, reportedly acknowledged in November that “it was highly likely” he had some form of physical contact with the children.
A group of tourists so willingly followed their GPS instructions that they ended up driving up onto a ski slope. The three women from Taiwan ended up down the side of a mountain in the tiny European country of Andorra while blindly following the instructions of their car’s navigation system in their rented black Mercedes, the Daily Mail reported. The women became stuck while attempting to travel up a ski run near Grau Roig on January 6, and had to call emergency services for help, as they did not know how to fit the snow chains in their vehicle. A rescue team then spent more than three hours trying to get the car off the slope and back onto the snow-covered roads. No one was harmed during the incident, with the woman seeing the humorous side by taking pictures of their stranded vehicle on the slope while they waited to be rescued and sharing them with an Andorran newspaper. Another photo obtained by the paper shows the black car at the bottom of the empty slope next to a snow cannon.
A major figure in contemporary publishing has disclosed that she is undergoing cancer treatment, revealing a diagnosis she kept private while navigating a demanding period in her career. Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, shared in an Instagram Story that she is receiving treatment at Texas Oncology. Posting a mirror selfie in a hospital gown, Hoover wrote, “Second to last day of radiation,” adding, “I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.” She has not publicly disclosed the type of cancer. Hoover, 46, first revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook post in December, which was shared by content creator Katyinkc. She said she experienced “recurring health issues” while in Canada on the set of the upcoming film adaptation of her novel Reminders of Him and chose to delay treatment until production wrapped. “When I returned home, I found out I had cancer,” Hoover wrote. She said the cancer was removed through surgery and that she required radiation but not chemotherapy. She added that she missed the premiere of Regretting You and other events while awaiting clarity on her prognosis. Hoover previously said she would miss the film’s premiere due to an “unavoidable surgery.”
President Donald Trump had a meltdown at FBI agents after reading an article by a right-wing news outlet. Trump, 79, ordered FBI Director Kash Patel, 45, to kick out the “total Scum” in the agency after Just The News reported on Sunday that Timothy Thibault, a retired special agent, was crucial to opening the 2022 investigation into interference in the 2020 election. “These FBI Agents are total Scum, in their own way no better than the insurrectionists in Portland, Minnesota, Los Angeles, etc,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social rant that included a link to the story. “Kash better get them out, NOW! Radical Left Lunatics put in by the ‘Auto Pen’ and Obama!” Patel responded that he had already done that—last year, when the story first broke. “Thank you Mr. President. Under your leadership, this FBI found the corrupt actors and terminated their employment last year,” Patel replied on Truth Social. “America voted for the end of weaponized law enforcement, and that’s what we are delivering.” Thibault retired from the FBI in 2022 after he drew heat for politically charged social media posts while he was at the agency.
A 36-year-old man from Poland mysteriously lost his ability to sweat, shed all his body hair, and developed vitiligo—a skin condition that causes patches of lost skin color—only to later discover that his condition was caused by his red ink tattoos. In a case report, researchers found that the man developed a severe allergic reaction to the tattoo ink, a reaction experienced by around 6 percent of people. His condition improved only after the red ink tattoo was removed and he was treated with immunosuppressive drugs, although the damage to his sweat glands remains. “In light of this case, there is a growing recognition of the need for regulations governing tattoo ink composition,” wrote the man’s doctors from Wroclaw Medical University in Poland. In 2022, after the man received his tattoo, the European Union introduced legislation restricting the use of dangerous chemicals in tattoo ink. Though researchers were unable to sample the red ink from the man’s tattoo, Yolanda Hedberg, a chemist at Western University who was part of a 2021 study on tattoo inks, told CDC that certain tattoo dyes—such as red ink—contain azo dyes that increase the risk of allergic reactions, as some azo dyes are mutagens and carcinogens.
