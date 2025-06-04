Olympian Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Reid Split After 7 Years of Marriage
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are heading for divorce. The former Playboy model announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, disclosing that she made the “hard decision” to end her marriage after seven years following “deep prayer and reflection.” “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life,” Reid wrote. “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future.” Lochte released his own statement on the app a few hours later, similarly echoing that separating was the “right step” forward for the couple. “I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote. “Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both.” The former competitive swimmer and his wife share three children: son Caiden Zane, and daughters Liv Rae and Georgia June. They married in 2018.