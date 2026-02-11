Olympic Medallist’s Ex Speaks Out After His Bizarre On-Air Cheating Confession

Disney has been scolded by an advertising watchdog over fears its promotional material for Predator: Badlands could have been “disturbing” for young children. The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint filed against a trailer of the movie, which was shown outdoors, after agreeing that images of Elle Fanning’s robotic character being held aloft by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi’s character Dek could be misconstrued as a severed human body. The clip of Fanning’s damaged body, missing its lower half, appears on screen for less than two seconds, with Disney defending its inclusion by noting that Fanning’s character in the film was not a human but a “synth” robot. In its ruling, the ASA said it was not clear that the figure was not a human, and that the “realistic depiction of the smaller figure’s severed torso and exposed spine was gory and likely to be disturbing to younger children.” The ASA ruled the ad was likely to “frighten and cause distress to some children,” and must not appear in its current form. A Disney spokesperson told Deadline they “acknowledge” the ASA’s ruling. They added, “We take our responsibilities to audiences very seriously and strive to work closely with partners to meet the required standards.”
Sydney-based chef Davide Vulpis has died after a motorcycle crash in Bali earlier this week. The Italian national was traveling with friends on the Indonesian island when the accident occurred. Vulpis worked at Cibaria Italian restaurant inside the Manly Pacific hotel on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and had been living in Australia for more than a year. Before relocating to Sydney, he served as head chef at Aparthotel Playasol Mogambo in Ibiza. His brother, Christian Vulpis, launched a GoFundMe to help cover cremation costs in Bali and return Davide’s ashes to Italy. In the fundraiser, he described the crash as “sudden and devastating,” writing that the family is “heartbroken and still trying to process the unimaginable loss.” He added that bringing Davide home is “incredibly important” to the family. The fundraiser has since been paused after reaching its $12,000 goal, according to the Daily Mail. Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the chef on the GoFundMe, remembering him for his remarkable energy and loving presence.
Scientists have just uncovered why populations of radioactive pig-boar hybrids have been flourishing in Fukushima. Since the 2011 nuclear accident, a portion of Fukushima has been abandoned due to its dangerous levels of radioactivity. While humans don’t roam there anymore, pigs from nearby farms escaped and joined radioactive wild boars in the area, mating with them. By analyzing the DNA of these hybrids, scientists found that over time, the pig’s genes would give way to the boars, as the hybrids became more similar to the native wild boars. But not all of the pig’s traits were lost. Their rapid reproductive capacity was sustained in the subsequent, more boar-like generations, explaining the population boom. These kinds of mixes between domestic and wild animals are more likely to occur in the context of environmental degradation. This kind of research is essential to grasping how changes in the food chain occur, the study’s author, Shingo Kaneko, explained. “By understanding that maternal swine lineages accelerate generation turnover, authorities can better predict population explosion risks.”
Pierre Wolnik, a world champion wingsuit skydiver from France, died on Saturday during a jump in the French Alps after his parachute failed to open. Wolnik, 37, jumped from a helicopter in a wingsuit in the highest mountain range in the Alps, the Mont Blanc massif. After several seconds of free-fall, Wolnik’s parachute failed to deploy as he approached the ground, which resulted in his death, according to French outlet Le Figaro. First responders found his body in the village of Les Bossons and declared him dead at the scene. Wolnik was a two-time freefly world champion, according to his Instagram, and a leading figure in wingsuit skydiving. He was a member of the French team for the 2026 World Air Sports Federation World Championships, and worked as a videographer for the Fédération Française de Parachutisme (FPF), filming his exciting free-fall stunts and sharing them with his social media followers. In a translated statement, the FPF said that Wolnik would be “remembered as a teammate whose presence will forever be etched in the memories of those around him.”
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White, 27, was shot in the leg following an argument at a nightclub allegedly involving rapper Lil Baby, 31. The nightclub was hosting a Super Bowl party on the main floor, and White was hosting a private event downstairs. White and Lil Baby, whose birth name is Dominique Jones, got into the altercation when the rapper attempted to enter White’s private party, a witness told police. The witness went to the club’s management to try to calm the situation when he heard two gunshots. The witness found White shot in the leg downstairs, but noted he did not know who shot him. Another witness told the San Francisco Standard that they heard four gunshots. Police said White was being uncooperative at the time of the incident. The 49ers organization said White underwent surgery later Monday. A suspect in the shooting has not yet been named. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Lil Baby and the 49ers for comment.
The ex-girlfriend of Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid has spoken out after he publicly admitted to cheating on her during a tearful interview. Lægreid’s former girlfriend, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Norwegian tabloid VG on Wednesday that it is “hard to forgive” him, “even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world.” After winning bronze in the men’s 20km biathlon, Lægreid publicly admitted he cheated on his girlfriend, calling it the “biggest mistake” of his life. In an emotional interview with NRK, he said the medal meant little compared to potentially losing her, describing her as “the love of my life.” Lægreid said he regretted his actions deeply and hoped his public confession would show his remorse and help repair their relationship. But it seems his public declaration did not have the result he expected. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this,” the Olympian’s ex-girlfriend added.
The Pogues’ drummer, Andrew ‘The Clobberer’ Ranken, has died at the age of 72, his bandmates said. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues,” a statement posted on social media by the band read. “Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother,” it added. “Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.” His cause of death was not revealed. However, the 72-year-old suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for years. Nicknamed ‘The Clobberer’, Raken was a founding member of The Pogues, playing drums, percussion, harmonica, and contributing vocals. He first joined the band in 1983, remaining until 1996, and later returned for a second stint from 2001 to 2014. The Pogues last year launched a celebratory 40th anniversary tour featuring its surviving members. Ranken was absent from the tour due to health concerns, with Tom Cull of Fontaine’s D.C. stepping in to fill his role.
Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalog to music publisher Primary Wave, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Primary Wave reportedly paid the 44-year-old pop starlet “in the ballpark” of $200 million for her hits, including “Oops!… I Did It Again!,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Gimme More,” and others. A specific number was not given. If accurate, that number would rival the $200 million deal Justin Bieber made at the beginning of 2023. TMZ reported that the deal was signed on December 30, and Spears is celebrating the agreement by spending more time with her kids. She joins Primary Wave’s roster of iconic artists, as the publisher has the rights to the catalogs of musicians including Prince, Bob Marley, and Stevie Nicks. Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Multiple music legends have sold all or part of their catalogs in recent years, including Katy Perry, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan.
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, where Vice President JD Vance was seen across the world getting resoundingly booed, was also a ratings smash. According to preliminary Nielsen ratings, viewership for Friday’s opening ceremony in Milan drew more than 21 million viewers for NBCUniversal. This was an increase of about 34 percent from 2022 Beijing opening ceremony, which averaged 15.9 million viewers. The 2026 Milan opening ceremony was also a hit on streaming, with more than 3 million people watching on Peacock, the platform’s largest audience ever for a Winter Olympics opening ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The increase in viewership is likely due to the favorable time difference for a U.S. audience. The biggest viewership for an opening ceremony over the past three decades was 2002’s Winter Games in Salt Lake City, which drew more than 45 million viewers for NBC. For Milan, the network had to deny that it cut the booing aimed at Vance from its live feed to American audiences. However, the angry reaction was mentioned during Canadian broadcaster CBC’s feed, with commentator Adrienne Arsenault noting: “Those are a lot of boos for him. Whistling, jeering, some applause.”
Tracy Scroggins, a former professional football player who played his entire 10-season career with the Detroit Lions, died on Monday at the age of 56. In a statement to TMZ, his family confirmed his death and said they believed it was the result of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). “Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance,” the statement reads. “While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends.” His family said that while playing in the NFL was his “lifelong dream,” it was “also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise.” Scroggins “spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE,” the family’s statement reads. Scroggins joined the NFL in 1992 as a defensive end and linebacker, drafted by the Detroit Lions as the 53rd overall pick. After 142 games, Scroggins retired in 2001, having recorded 321 tackles, 60.5 sacks, and one interception. “While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing he is finally at peace.”