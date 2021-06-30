Olympic Moms Can Now Bring Their Breastfeeding Babies to Tokyo
With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, Olympic athletes aren’t allowed to bring their family members to the Tokyo 2020 Games. But—after an outcry by athletes—an exception is being made for moms who are breastfeeding their children. “After careful consideration of the unique situation facing athletes with nursing children, we are pleased to confirm that, when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan,” read a statement by event organizers. The children won’t be allowed in the Olympic or Paralympic Village but nursing mothers can stay outside of the village in “private accommodations” so they are able to nurse. Olympians are also allowed to “bring a caretaker or partner to help them out,” according to the International Olympic Committee. Ten athletes representing the U.S. are mothers, including sprinter Allyson Felix and soccer player Alex Morgan.