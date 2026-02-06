Olympic Skier Blasts ICE in Yellow Snow Message

Great Britain Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, 34, kicked off the Winter Olympics with a provocative message aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, written in the snow. Kenworthy posted a photo to Instagram showing the words “F--- ICE,” which he confirmed in follow-up posts was written in urine. The Olympic medalist’s post lands amid fresh scrutiny of ICE, after reports revealed that agents would be deployed to Milan. In the caption, Kenworthy said he was protesting what he described as ICE’s unchecked authority, writing, “We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities.” He urged senators to impose “guardrails and accountability” on the agency, calling for limits on “warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement” practices. Kenworthy later leaned into the controversy with a tongue-in-cheek follow-up post. He quipped, “My last post was pee so it only felt appropriate to follow it up with a lil’ dump… of photos from January. Yes, I’m a child. 💩.“ Kenworthy is scheduled to compete for Team Great Britain in the Men’s Freeski Halfpipe event at the 2026 Winter Olympics next week in Milano Cortina.